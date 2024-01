Preminula supruga čuvenog tenisera

Supruga čuvenog ruskog tenisera Mihaila Južnjeg, Julija, preminula je nakon duge i teške bolesti, otkriva čuvena teniska novinarka Sindi Šmerler.

Sad news from the tennis world. Former world No. 1 doubles player Max Mirnyi from Belarus had surgery for a malignant brain tumor and is recuperating in Florida. And two-time U.S. Open semifinalist Mikhail Youzhny’s wife Yulia died last week in Dubai following a long illness.