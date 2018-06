Italijanski šef otkrio kako se pravilno jede pica

It's Wallet Wednesday once again! In case you missed it last week ... In Naples, if not eaten with knife and fork pizza is often eaten as a "wallet" where it's folded four ways. This is in essence their convenient version of a to-go slice. Try something new and get $1 off ANY pizza today when eating "wallet style". We can wrap it up to go or feel free to fold your own dining in! #illazzarone #walletwednesday #illazzaronekc

A post shared by il Lazzarone (@il_lazzarone_kc) on Mar 25, 2015 at 8:21am PDT