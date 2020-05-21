Jednostavan recept za kolač bez brašna i bez šećera

Kolač od datula, oraha i jaja sadrži samo prirodni voćni šećer, a nema ni glutena – jer nema ni brašna te u njemu možete uživati bez grižnje savjesti.
Sastojci:
• 2 jaja
• 170 g oraha
• 60 g datula
• opcionalno: šaka brusnica ili komadići tamne čokolade
Priprema:
Namastite kalup pa zagrijte rernu na 180 stepeni. Odvojte bjelanjke od žumanjaka te od bjelanjaka napravite snijeg.
Orahe i datule usitnite u blenderu te ih pomiješajte sa žumanjcima.
Potom tijestu dodajte snijeg od bjelanjaka. Kolač pecite oko 25 minuta (isprobajte da li je pečen pomoću čačkalice) te po želji ukrasi orasima ili bademima.
Savjet: Ako želite malo promijeniti recept, možete tijestu dodati šaku brusnica ili komadića tamne čokolade.
