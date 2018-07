Djevojka porijeklom iz BiH mis Kanade

I think it had finally sunk in. This past Saturday I finished off a week of meeting some amazing girls, long rehearsals, fun events and not a lot of sleep, and at the end of it I was lucky enough to get the huge honour of taking home the title of your new Miss World Canada 2018. I don’t even know where to start other than by saying thank you to everyone who has been supporting me and believing that I could do it, thank you to my parents, they are the most supportive and amazing parents I could ask for, thank you to my siblings for cheering me on through everything. Thank you to @victoria_leask and @marianaxsanchez for making the week so much more fun, @hollywoodjade and @cuffieshawn for putting up with all of us in rehearsals, and of course to @missworldcnd and the organization for seeing something in me. Congratulations to @_alyssaboston and @aliceli_official, you are both going to represent Canada so well and I can’t wait to see it happen. I can’t wait to see what else is coming my way see you soon China

