Instruktorka pilatesa otkriva: Tehnika disanja umjesto 100 trbušnjaka

I find I get so much more out of my ab workouts when I’m really focusing on, and nailing technique. Lately I’ve been checking back in with some super basic engagement and activation exercises like this one. You can do it lying down, kneeling (like me) or standing. ▪️breathe in and relax your tummy ▪️breathe out and pull your belly to your spine, melt your ribs in, and lift up your pelvic floor like your stopping yourself doing a wee

