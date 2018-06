Ova haljina je preplavila društvene mreže

Look what washed ashore • I first visited Barbados 4 years ago and that’s when I really fell in love with rum. My current fave is Bumbu - a craft rum based on a recipe perfected by 16th century sailors. It’s basically Captain Jack Sparrow’s rum & if it’s good enough for him it’s good enough for me . . . . . . #barbadoslife #barbados #yellowdress #outfittoday #outfitgirl #outfitlove #outfitstyle #outfitandexplore #outfitshare #outfitmurah #outfitgram #outfitdiaries #browngirlbloggers #browngirlmagic #stylediary #stylewatch #stylegoals #styledaily #bloggerslife #bloggersofinstagram #bloggersgetsocial #bloggersoc #topshopstyle

A post shared by Reena Rai | Fashion Blogger (@reena.rai) on May 20, 2018 at 2:10pm PDT