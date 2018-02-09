Ove boje će obilježiti proljeće 2018. godine

Već 18 godina za redom institut Pantone bira boje koje će obilježiti predstupajući period. Ovog puta, na svom Instagram profilu otkrili su koje nijanse će obilježiti proljećnu sezonu.
Prema njihovim prognozama Pantona proljeće 2018. godine će biti u znaku živih boja, od žute i crvene preko plave i zelene. Aktuelne će biti i ružičaste nijanse i tzv. "millenial pink", koje će se stapati i preplitati u tonovima.
Dakle, prijedlog instituta Pantone je da se prepustimo hrabrom kombinovanju boja i da slobodno dodamo neki upadljiv asesoar u jarkim nijansama.
U sljedećem videu možete pogledati kojih 12 boja će biti aktuelne ovog proljeća.
The PANTONE Fashion Color Trend Report reveals the top 12 colors designers will embrace in men’s and women’s fashion in Spring 2018. For the first time this year, the report also includes four classic colors, which transcend seasons and provide structure to any wardrobe. Untypical spring shades that make for complex and original combinations expand the opportunity for self-expression and communicate the consumer desire to experiment with color all year round. The palette for Spring 2018 is a perfect reflection of this new sentiment. Follow link in bio for the full report.
(b92)