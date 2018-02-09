Ove boje će obilježiti proljeće 2018. godine

Ljepota

Već 18 godina za redom institut Pantone bira boje koje će obilježiti predstupajući period. Ovog puta, na svom Instagram profilu otkrili su koje nijanse će obilježiti proljećnu sezonu.

Prema njihovim prognozama Pantona proljeće 2018. godine će biti u znaku živih boja, od žute i crvene preko plave i zelene. Aktuelne će biti i ružičaste nijanse i tzv. "millenial pink", koje će se stapati i preplitati u tonovima.

Dakle, prijedlog instituta Pantone je da se prepustimo hrabrom kombinovanju boja i da slobodno dodamo neki upadljiv asesoar u jarkim nijansama.

U sljedećem videu možete pogledati kojih 12 boja će biti aktuelne ovog proljeća.

 

 

