Ove boje će obilježiti proljeće 2018. godine

The PANTONE Fashion Color Trend Report reveals the top 12 colors designers will embrace in men’s and women’s fashion in Spring 2018. For the first time this year, the report also includes four classic colors, which transcend seasons and provide structure to any wardrobe. Untypical spring shades that make for complex and original combinations expand the opportunity for self-expression and communicate the consumer desire to experiment with color all year round. The palette for Spring 2018 is a perfect reflection of this new sentiment. Follow link in bio for the full report.

