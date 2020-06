Pet najpopularnijih boja u svijetu enterijera ovog ljeta

Much of what we hear in our design consultations could be distilled to something like: - modern, but not too modern - earthy but sophisticated - textured but clean - rich color but not so colorful And in our getting to know clients and their loves and dislikes and values, we seek to blend all these considerations into a cohesive whole. Design processes for us are much like life—balancing extremes is the almost constant goal but somehow never gets easy. This home started as a poorly updated craftsman and was transformed into a golden mix of old and new. The salvaged 200 year old Portuguese terra-cotta floors, rich walnut cabinets, and mustard tones came together into a magical whole. This is probably Jess’ favorite kitchen we’ve ever done.

A post shared by Jess + Jonathan Taylor (@taylorandtaylor__) on May 28, 2020 at 9:27am PDT