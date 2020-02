Kao vremenska kapsula: Pod vodom stoji zaboravljeni grad

This is Shi Cheng, aka Lion city or China's Atlantis. •[This city was flooded in 1959 to make Thousand Island Lake (see previous post).]• •[It lays under 131 feet of water, but almost every structure of the city is still intact• •[It was forgotten about for 53 years, but was rediscovered by divers in the 2000s. You can book guided dives to see the city for yourself!]•

A post shared by @ worldshotspots on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT