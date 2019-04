Mačka proputovala svijet na biciklu

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Again thank you to the @littlebighouse for there amazing hospitality and service towards me and Nala and also for having the best tasting carrot cake ive had to date! Once we finally managed to escape the photograph session we made our way out of the city, with plenty time on our hands. We were in no rush so set a nice steady pace and 45 miles later we set camp up in the small town Nea Agathoupoli just as it was getting dark. The last few days more and more people have been stopping us for photographs when we are out and about, some stop us in the street and others pull over in their cars to get a photo. This photo was taken by Natsis Georgios and i think hes caught my tan rather well. #adventurebybike #adventure #adventureseeker #travelblogging #beautyofcycling #cycletheworld #cycletouring #worldbybike #adventurecat #travel #travelblogger #solotraveler #solotraveller #photographer #travelphotography #travelgram #happy #cute #smile #me #photography #cat #catsofinstagram #paparazzi

