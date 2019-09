Svjetskim morima će uskoro ploviti poseban jedrenjak

Her Majesty "The shipbuilders of the Croatian shipyard Brodosplit have created the most sophisticated sailboat and the most sophisticated passenger ship ever built. The Flying Clipper is not only the largest, but I believe the most beautiful and, with its largest sails and masts, probably the fastest sailing vessel in the world, which will be registered in the Guinness book of records." - Tomislav Debeljak, CEO of Brodosplit and DIV Group #FlyingClipper #sailingship #Brodosplit #Shipbuilding #Industry #Split #Croatia

A post shared by Škveranka (@skveranka_brodosplit) on Sep 28, 2019 at 8:29am PDT