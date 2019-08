Doktorka želi da znate istinu: Ono što svi misle o celulitu je mit

Myth: cellulite is unhealthy. Fact: 90% of women of all shapes and sizes, and ethnicities have cellulite. It’s not a pathological condition, it’s physiological, which means it’s normal. Exercises that claim to target cellulite are total nonsense. Creams and supplements? No evidence for efficacy. So please don’t waste your money. I understand that for some people it can cause a cosmetic concern but hopefully this post will act as a little reminder that: a) Most of us have it. b) it’s not unhealthy. c) and repeat after me: My fitness is not determined by my appearance. #TheFoodMedic

A post shared by Dr Hazel Wallace (BSc , MBBCh) (@thefoodmedic) on Jun 21, 2019 at 11:26pm PDT