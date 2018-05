Možete da jedete hljeb i da mršavite

How Fast Will You Lose Weight if You Cut Out Bread Products? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ When you reduce your carb intake, the first thing you notice is how quickly, even magically, the weight falls off ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But it’s not fat you’re losing. It’s water. When carbs are stored in the body in the form of glycogen, each gram of carbohydrate stores three to four times its weight in water ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀So as soon as you cut carbs and start using your glycogen stores, you’ll lose a good amount of water weight ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀It's not about the specific foods you eat or don't eat when you're trying to lose weight; instead, it's all about your overall daily intake of calories ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cutting back on bread products can be part of a strategy to lower your calorie or carb intake for weight loss ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ However, how quickly you lose after cutting out bread depends on which foods you eat instead of bread

