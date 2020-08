Jedna dojka joj je mnogo veća od druge: "Veličina nije bitna"

Who ever said girls with 1 boob can’t wear low-cut tops ??? Nobody... Literally nobody ever said that... Wear what you want ladies !!! P.S. I see lots of uplifting books or art posters, cartoon drawings of boobs that show all shapes and sizes and colours (which is great!) and sometimes there’s only 1 boob due to surgery / there’s a scar but I’m still yet to see one that looks like this, just flat on one side naturally because I think most people haven’t seen Poland Syndrome before, so here you go! #polandsyndrome

A post shared by Rebecca Butcher (@beccabutcherx) on Apr 6, 2020 at 4:05am PDT