Manekenki amputirana i druga noga

I home! I’m @undefeatedinc! I’m grateful for ALL the love and support over this past week! From the videos, the flowers, the packages, the visits, to the ones who watched my dogs @amyhixon, @andrewherrold and his lovely wife @ing_rid. And most of all my mother and my girl! I love you! All of this support has made this new normal positive and uplifting! Thank you thank you thank you! I’m really excited for what’s next! Xoxo photo: @camraface

A post shared by Lauren Wasser (@theimpossiblemuse) on Jan 18, 2018 at 1:12pm PST