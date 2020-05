Ovako je Dubrovčanka poslije dva mjeseca dočekala radnicu iz Trebinja

Please let me introduce you another Adriatic Concierge Angel - Danijela, our main villas houskeeping lady! She is part of our team and is employed full time taking care of villas. But she lives in Bosnia and Herzegovina just next to the border with Dubrovnik, 30 minutes driving away but she has to cross the border. When problem with corona virus started in March we agreed that she will stay with family in isolation in B&H till situation calms down. Now we decided that she comes back to start preparation for season and regardless of the fact that she was at home all the time in isolation, as soon as she crossed the border this afternoon she had to go directly in isolation for 14 days before she starts to work again in Dubrovnik. Of course, we will respect everything so Danijela came directly in Villa Sana Via for isolation (thanks to generosity and understanding of the villa owners who allowed it ) and we brought her groceries. But as Adriatic Concierge doesn’t only create surprises and pleasent moments for guests we also wanted to cheer up Danijela with groceries, sweets, flowers and a welcome card! I just love making suprises and cheering people up @danijela.dabovic #fun #team #dreamteam #lovemyjob #adriaticconcierge #uniqueadriaticvillas #adriaticconciergemontenegro #adriaticconciergeangels #flowers #welcome #summer2020 #villasanaviadubrovnik #croatia #dubrovnik #privatevilla #villa #villaholiday

