Ovo su dobre vijesti koje ste vjerovatno propustili u 2019. godini

U moru loših vijesti, oni su pronašli način da ljudim vrate osmjeh na lice i pozitivne misli.
Umorni od loših vijesti Mauro Gati i nekoliko njegovih prijatelja odlučili su da javnosti na zanimljiv i nesvakidašnji način skrenu pažnju na pozitivne stvari koji se događaju u svijetu.
Mauro kaže da ga svakodnevno bombardovanje šokantnim naslovima koji najavljuju smak svijeta i katastrofu tjera da sve ono što je dobro i pozitivno jednako promoviše kao i loše vijesti.
Zbog toga pravi fenomenalne ilustracije u kojima u svega nekoliko redova opisuje događaje koji su pozitivni, a ujedno i veoma važni za čitav svijet. Projekat je nazvan "Emitovanje sreće" i autor kaže da ga koristi kao protivotrov lošim vijestima kojima smo svakodnevno zasuti. Ono što njega i njegove prijatelje posebno raduje jeste činjenica da su tokom 2019. godine imali više materijala za ilustraciju nego 2018. godine.
"Treba nam više pozitivnih vijesti kako bismo shvatili da svijet, malo po malo, postaje bolje mjesto. Kada radim na ovom projejktu biram vijesti koje su od svestskog značaja, a koji se odnose na prava životinja, klimatske promjene i nauku. To su vijesti koje okazuju koliko ustvari napredujemo na brojnim frontovima uprkos tome što smo svakodnevno bombardovani "naslovima za plakanje"", kaže Gati.
On, kako prenosi BoredPanda, ističe da ljudi imaju tendenciju da brže reaguju na loše vijesti i opasne situacije. Ali, kako ističe, ova navika nas svakodnevno po malo ubija, kao i sreću u nama.
Da se to ne bi dogodilo, mi vam predstavljemo samo dio fenomenalnih ilustracija dobrih vijesti koje su se dogodile tokom godine koja je na izmaku.
Jedna od dobrih vijesti jeste ta da su naučnici stvorili vještački list koji usisava ugljen-dioksid iz vazduha i pretvara ga u energiju.
Scientists have created an “artificial leaf” that could turn carbon dioxide into fuel. The new technology was inspired by the way plants use photosynthesis to turn carbon dioxide into glucose and oxygen. The artificial leaf mimics this process – with the help of a cheap red powder called cuprous oxide – and produces methanol and oxygen. The methanol can be collected and used as fuel by heating the solution so the water evaporates, according to the paper published in Nature Energy. Lead researcher Yimin Wu, an engineering professor at the University of Waterloo told The Independent: “This technology has achieved the solar to fuel efficiency about 10 per cent. This is already larger than the natural photosynthesis (about one per cent) . Art by our fried Pablo Luebert @luebert . Source: Independent (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #science #leaf #co2 #climatechange #nature #power
U Indiji je otvoren kafić u kom hranu umjesto novcem, plaćate smećem. Što bi autor rekao, jednim udarcem dvije muve: Riješava se problem gladi, ali i problem otpada.
The cafe, situated in Ambikapur, which bagged the title of the second cleanest city in India, will provide free food in exchange for plastic waste. The concept of this cafe is that people can get their plastic waste weighed and enjoy a warm meal in return. "When I got to know about this cafe, I started collecting and storing plastic waste from my house. This is a great initiative to make the citizens aware to keep the city plastic-free. Through this initiative we can get two benefits, first, we can keep our vicinity clean and second, we can get delicious food in exchange for plastic waste," said a resident. The plastic waste collected by the people coming here is ultimately sent to the Municipal Corporation for recycling. Source: India Today (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #india #plastic #recycling #food #startup #plasticwaste #climatechange #globalwarming
Jedne novine u Japanu prave se od reciklažnom papira i semena. Čitalac na kraju može da ih iscijepa u sitne deliće koje može da posadi i na kraju će izrasti cvijeće.
In Japan, one of the most famous national dailies invented a one hundred percent sustainable newspaper. If you plant it, it will bloom! The Japanese newspaper is made of herb seeds, recycled and vegetable paper that you can plant after you’ve read it. It is called “Green Newspaper” and was invented by the publisher of the famous Japanese daily, The Mainichi. Seed paper is made from post-consumer material that is infused with seeds in the pulping process to grow either wildflowers, herbs or vegetables when planted either indoors or outside. The paper is bio-degradable, so it leaves no waste behind, making it an eco-friendly alternative to traditional card stocks. Once you’ve finished with it, don’t throw it, rather tear it into small pieces, plant and water it and within a few weeks you’ll unexpectedly have plants and flowers. Source: Educate Inspire Change (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #paper #Japan #nowaste #scientist #newspaper #seeds #flower #innovation
Naučnici su osmislili i magnetne navoje, tanje od ljudske dlake, koji mogu da pomognu razgradnju plastike u okeanima.
About 14 million tons of plastic enter the ocean every year and plastic never fully break down. They fragment into smaller pieces called microplastics. In a new study, scientists describe a new type of nanotechnology that could help: tiny magnetic "nano-coils" that create chemical reactions in order to break down microplastics in the ocean. The process converts the plastic into carbon dioxide and water. Nano-tech refers to anything smaller than one billionth of a meter, or half the width of a human hair, the process converts the plastic pieces into harmless salt compounds, Co2, and water. Art by our talented friend Kyle @kylejones . Source: Business Insider (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #plastic #science #noplastic #scientist #microplastic #ocean #climatechange #innovation
Naučnici su otkrili nov način manipulisanja genima i sada mogu da "isprave DNK" i na taj način izleče više od 75.000 različitih genetskih oboljenja.
A new gene editing technique called prime editing, tested in human and mouse cells, rewrites DNA by only cutting a single strand to add, remove, or replace base pairs. The method may allow researchers to edit more types of genetic mutations than existing genome-editing approaches such as CRISPR-Cas9. The technology, called prime editing, has been described as a "genetic word processor" able to accurately re-write the genetic code. It has been used to correct damaging mutations in the lab, including those that cause sickle cell anaemia. The team at the Broad Institute say it is "very versatile and precise", but stress the research is only starting. Source: BBC (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #dna #science #primeediting #scientist #USA #Broad
Italija je prva država u svijetu koja je uvela kao obavezu da đaci svih razreda moraju da uče o klimatskim promjenama.
From next year, Italian school students in every grade will be required to study climate change and sustainability, in an attempt to position the country as a world leader in environmental education. All public schools will include about 33 hours a year in their curricula to study issues linked to climate change. Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said "I want to make the Italian education system the first education system that puts the environment and society at the core of everything we learn in school”. Source: CNN (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #italy #school #education #sustainability #ecosystem #globalwarming #climatechange #cleanenergy
Vlasti u Las Vegasu pokrenule su inicijativu "Plati parking hranom" koja omogućava onima koji su dobili kaznu za nepropisno parkiranje da istu plate tako što će donirati prehrambene proizvode.
The city council unanimously voted in favor of the initiative to allow food donations to be accepted instead of the cash fine. The press release for the city says they are taking in the donations to help those in need during the holiday season. All the food donations will be donated to the Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, a nonprofit that provides assistance to low income and disabled senior citizens, the press release reads. This isn't the first time Las Vegas has announced a special program to waive cash fines for parking tickets. In July, the city accepted donations of school supplies in lieu of parking ticket fines. Las Vegas City Council has been running occasional programs to accept charitable donations in place of parking fines since 2016. Source: CNN (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #lasvegas #parkingticket #food #fooddonation #charity #innovation
Švedska je pronašla način da motiviše ljude da dobrovoljno daju krv. Davaoci krvi dobijaju obavještenje putem SMS poruke svaki put kada njihova krv spase nečiji život.
Sweden has rolled out several interesting new initiatives to tackle shortages of blood and keep its blood donors coming back to more consistent deposits. One approach that has caught the public’s attention is a service that sends donors a text message which tells them when their blood has been used. Donors will first receive a thank you message just after donating, but then later once their blood has been used to help another person, the donors are informed of that momentous moment. The service says the positive feedback to the donor about how they’ve helped out a fellow citizen encourages them to donate again. Source: TOC (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #sweden #blood #blooddonation #science #research #innovation #giveblood #payitforward
Više od 20 zemalja u Africi uključilo se u akciju sadnje drvoreda dugog 8.000 kilometara. Cilj je obnova prirode i sprečavanje širenja Sahare.
As rainforests burn and desertification spreads, a massive and utopian project is underway in one of the most environmentally degraded parts of the world — and it could serve as a model for saving the planet. The Great Green Wall, which has the support of 20 countries in Africa, aims to plant trees and restore landscapes across one of the widest sections of Africa — an area known as the Sahel that stretches 8,000 kilometers, or 5,000 miles — creating a “wall” of verdant ecosystems in the process. The Great Green Wall is about more than restoring degraded land. It’s about revitalizing communities and fostering sustainable economies, with the understanding that a healthy environment is the bedrock of any healthy society. Source: Global Citizen (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #africa #greenwall #rainforest #desert #climatechange #wall #ecosystem #economy
U Južnoj Koreji organizuju dnevne žurke za starije od 65 godina kako bi im pomogli da lakše prebrode samoću i spriječe početak demencije.
A daytime disco for over-65s in the Korean capital Seoul is giving seniors a new lease of life. The event is the first of its kind organised by the local government and aims to tackle loneliness and dementia in the rapidly ageing country. Some seniors call it a playground, others say it is their medicine – or even better than medicine. Art by the talented @erinkimart . Source: BBC (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #future #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #southkorea #elderly #over65 #disco #dementia #seoul #music #seniors
Naučnici su možda uspjeli da spasu sjevernog bijelog nosoroga jer su uspjeli da oplode čak sedam jajašca dve jedine ženke koje su preostale na Zemlji.
Jedna studija u Švajcarskoj pokazala je da muzika pozitivno utiče na razvoj mozga prevremeno rođenih beba.
This week’s fantastic guest artist is @jonblissart It seems that even the tiniest humans can appreciate a good tune. Swiss researchers have shown that specially composed music can improve the development of premature babies’ brains. Around one per cent of babies are born ‘very prematurely’, i.e. before the 32nd week of pregnancy. The majority of these babies will survive, but roughly half will go on to develop neuropsychological disorders, such as learning difficulties or attentional and emotional disorders. Researchers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) teamed up with the composer Andreas Vollenweider to create some custom-made sounds. The researchers scanned the babies’ brains and found that those who listened to music had improved brain development compared to those who didn’t. In particular, the babies had increased connectivity in brain circuity involving the ‘salience network’ – important for learning, cognitive tasks and social behaviour. Source: BBC Science Focus (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #art #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #babies #premature #medicine #music #innovation #life #neuropsychological
U Indiji koriste plastiku izvučenu iz okeana da prave puteve.
Every one of India’s 1.3 billion people uses an average 11kg of plastic each year. After being used, much of this plastic finds its way to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean, where it hurts marine wildlife. Last summer Kerala’s fisheries minister J. Mercykutty Amma started a scheme to trains fishermen to collect the plastic and bring it back to shore. The plastic is converted into material that is used for road surfacing. There are more than 34,000km of plastic roads in India, mostly in rural areas. Using recycled plastic is a cheaper alternative to conventional plastic additives for road surfaces. Every kilometre of plastic road uses the equivalent of a million plastic bags. Source: World Economic Forum (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #art #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #goodmorning #positivenews #life #indian #plastic #road #idea #invention #indianocean
Norveška je donijela odluku da ne pravi nove naftne bušotine na Lofoten ostrvima kako bi očuvali ekosistem.
This week’s illustration comes from my dear friend @francescoporoli . The unique ecosystems of the Lofoten islands, in the Norwegian Arctic, are safe from oil. Thanks to the vote of the Labour Party against new explorations in the area, oil could soon be banned permanently. One of the world’s main fossil fuels producers is falling out of love with oil. It’s Norway, which has just taken a step forward towards the protection of the Arctic waters of the Lofoten, Vesteralen and Senja islands, one of the country’s areas remained untouched by extraction activities and home to unique ecosystems. More than 50,000 people joined the #OilFreeLoften movement and signed the petition calling on the government to keep fossil fuels out of the archipelago. Source: Lifegate (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #positivity #happiness #happy #motivation #art #friends #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #illustration #goodmorning #positivenews #life #norway #nooil #loften #arctic #nodrilling
Krovovi autobuskih stajališta širom Holandije prekriveni su cvijećem kako bi pčele imale gdje da odmore.
The roofs of hundreds of bus stops have been covered in plants as a gift to honeybee, by a city in the Netherlands. Mainly made up of sedum plants, a total of 316 have been covered in greenery in Utrecht. The shelters not only support the city’s biodiversity, such as honey bees and bumblebees, but they also help capture fine dust and store rainwater. Source: Independent (link in bio) #thehappybroadcast #love #instagood #photooftheday #happy #motivation #art #friends #repost #fun #style #illustration #inspiration #goodnews #art #artist #illustration #goodmorning #positivenews #life #newzeland #wellbeing #politics #bee #netherlands #holland #dutch #utrecht #bees #honeybee
Stanovnici Lagosa u Nigeriji mogu recikliranjem otpada da plate školarinu svojoj djeci.
Ima još mnogo dobrih vijesti koje je Gati ilustrovao. Među njima je i ona da će Kina od iduće godine zabraniti korišćenje životinja za testiranje kozmetičkih preparata. Isto tako svaki građanin Mančestera će posaditi po jedno drvo kako bi pomogao spas planete. Očekuje se da će biti posađeno više od tri miliona sadnica.
Da, zaista ima dobrih vijesti koje bude nadu da će svijet u budućnosti biti bolje i ljepše mjesto za život.
(Telegraf.rs)