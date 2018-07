Pomirio je Istok i Zapad i jedini koji je pobjedio Čak Norisa

Bruce Lee Podcast Episode #104: This week we have a special episode where Shannon and Sharon share wisdom from Bruce Lee Podcast listeners. Shannon and Sharon love reading the stories about how Bruce Lee has affected so many people’s lives. ... How do our listeners apply Bruce Lee's philosophy? Listen and find out! Episode "#104 Listener Wisdom" is now live on the @nerdist Network! Go to nerdist.com/podcasts/bruce-lee-podcast/ to listen, subscribe, and download. Also available in iTunes! #BruceLee #BruceLeePodcast #Unity #Freedom

A post shared by Bruce Lee (@brucelee) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:51am PDT