Bajden vraća tradiciju, ljubimci ponovo u Bijeloj kući

Dogs finally return to the White House! Meet Champ, one of the two lovely Bidens' german shepherds. The Bidens first welcomed Champ on Christmas 2008. Fun fact: Champ was the nickname Joe’s father had for him when he was a boy⁣ ⁣ Another fun fact: Biden once admitted that Champ caused several “accidents” on the carpets on the off-white carpeting the Cheneys’ used in the Vice Presidential residence

