Kit ubica joj ponudio svoj ručak i otišao

'HALLO HUMAN' :) I agree with @flukeprintphotography that we need to observe the #whales where they actually live - i.e., mostly underwater. #KillerWhale #RossSea @antarctica.nz @ucscience @pewenvironment @unenvironment @boxfishresearch

A post shared by R Eisert (@tpaonice) on Feb 22, 2019 at 7:27pm PST