Daft Pank iznenadio povodom posebne godišnjice

Tačno godinu dana od kada je bend Daft Pank objavio da se razilazi, popularni duo je povodom 25. godišnjice njihovog revolucionarnog debi albuma "Homework" objavio da u aprilu izlazi posebno izdanje "Homework Digital Deluxe".
Bend je strimovao do sada neobjavljeni delić koncerta koji je snimljen u "Mayan Theater" u Los Anđelesu u sklopu turneje 1997. godine.
"Homevork 25th Anniversary Edition" sadrži 15 remiks pesama sa originalnog albuma (devet od njih ranije nije bilo objavljeno na striming servisima), uključujući Masters At Work, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Motorbass, Slam, Ian Pooley, I:Cube, Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez.
Spisak svih pjesama:
Disk 1: Homework - Original Album
01 Daftendirekt
02 WDPK 83.7 FM
03 Revolution 909
04 Da Funk
05 Phoenix
06 Fresh
07 Around The World
08 Rollin' & Scratchin'
09 Teachers
10 High Fidelity
11 Rock'n Roll
12 Oh Yeah
13 Burnin'
14 Indo Silver Club
15 Alive
16 Funk Ad
Disk 2: Homework REMIXES
01 Around The World (I:Cube remix)
02 Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)
03 Around the World (Tee’s Frozen Sun Mix)
04 Around the World (Mellow Mix)
05 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Main Mix)
06 Around the World (Kenlou Mix)
07 Burnin' Ian Pooley cut up mix
08 Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix
09 Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)
10 Burnin' (Slam mix)
11 Around The World (Original Lead Only)
12 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)
13 Around The World (Raw Dub)
14 Teachers (extended mix)
15 Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)
(B92)