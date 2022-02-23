Daft Pank iznenadio povodom posebne godišnjice

Tačno godinu dana od kada je bend Daft Pank objavio da se razilazi, popularni duo je povodom 25. godišnjice njihovog revolucionarnog debi albuma "Homework" objavio da u aprilu izlazi posebno izdanje "Homework Digital Deluxe".

Bend je strimovao do sada neobjavljeni delić koncerta koji je snimljen u "Mayan Theater" u Los Anđelesu u sklopu turneje 1997. godine.

"Homevork 25th Anniversary Edition" sadrži 15 remiks pesama sa originalnog albuma (devet od njih ranije nije bilo objavljeno na striming servisima), uključujući Masters At Work, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, Motorbass, Slam, Ian Pooley, I:Cube, Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez.

Spisak svih pjesama:

Disk 1: Homework - Original Album

01 Daftendirekt

02 WDPK 83.7 FM

03 Revolution 909

04 Da Funk

05 Phoenix

06 Fresh

07 Around The World

08 Rollin' & Scratchin'

09 Teachers

10 High Fidelity

11 Rock'n Roll

12 Oh Yeah

13 Burnin'

14 Indo Silver Club

15 Alive

16 Funk Ad

Disk 2: Homework REMIXES

01 Around The World (I:Cube remix)

02 Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)

03 Around the World (Tee’s Frozen Sun Mix)

04 Around the World (Mellow Mix)

05 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Main Mix)

06 Around the World (Kenlou Mix)

07 Burnin' Ian Pooley cut up mix

08 Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix

09 Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)

10 Burnin' (Slam mix)

11 Around The World (Original Lead Only)

12 Burnin' (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)

13 Around The World (Raw Dub)

14 Teachers (extended mix)

15 Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)

(B92)