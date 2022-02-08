Lista igara koje izlaze u februaru

Gamerska godina je odlično počela za sve PC igrače jer su konačno dobili priliku da isprobaju čuveni God of War.
Srećom, u drugom mjesecu će biti više novih igara u kojima će moći da uživaju i PC igrači i oni koji više vole da se zavale u fotelju. Drugi mjesec nam otvara 2022. kao potencijalno najbolju gaming godinu u istoriji, barem na papiru.
Respawn je odabrao TOP 5 igara koje biste trebali da odigrate u mjesecu februaru a u nastavku možete pogledati i sve igre koje nam dolaze ovaj mjesec.
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) - 1. februar
- Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 4. februar
- Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5) – 8. februar
- OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 8. februar
- Diplomacy is Not an Option – Steam Early Access (PC) - 9. februar
- CrossfireX (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 10. februar
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:mind (Switch [Cloud]) - 10. februar
- Edge of Eternity (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 10. februar
- Grapple Dog (PC, Switch) - 10. februar
- Lost Ark (PC) - 11. februar
- Not Tonight 2 (PC) - 11. februar
- Die After Sunse – Steam Early Access (PC) - 11. februar
- Infernax (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 14. februar
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 15. februar
- The King of Fighters 15 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 17. februar
- Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC) - 17. februar
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Switch) - 17. februar
- Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) - 18. februar
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 22. februar
- Martha is Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 24. februar
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) - 25. februar
- Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 25. februar
- Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 25. februar
- Steam Deck launch - 25. februar
- Leap – Steam Early Access (PC) - februar