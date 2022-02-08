Programi

Lista igara koje izlaze u februaru

Gamerska godina je odlično počela za sve PC igrače jer su konačno dobili priliku da isprobaju čuveni God of War.

Srećom, u drugom mjesecu će biti više novih igara u kojima će moći da uživaju i PC igrači i oni koji više vole da se zavale u fotelju. Drugi mjesec nam otvara 2022. kao potencijalno najbolju gaming godinu u istoriji, barem na papiru.

Respawn je odabrao TOP 5 igara koje biste trebali da odigrate u mjesecu februaru a u nastavku možete pogledati i sve igre koje nam dolaze ovaj mjesec.

  • Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Stadia) - 1. februar
  • Dying Light 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 4. februar
  • Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5) – 8. februar
  • OlliOlli World (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 8. februar
  • Diplomacy is Not an Option – Steam Early Access (PC) - 9. februar
  • CrossfireX (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 10. februar
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:mind (Switch [Cloud]) - 10. februar
  • Edge of Eternity (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 10. februar
  • Grapple Dog (PC, Switch) - 10. februar
  • Lost Ark (PC) - 11. februar
  • Not Tonight 2 (PC) - 11. februar
  • Die After Sunse – Steam Early Access (PC) - 11. februar
  • Infernax (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 14. februar
  • Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - 15. februar
  • The King of Fighters 15 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 17. februar
  • Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC) - 17. februar
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (Switch) - 17. februar
  • Horizon: Forbidden West (PS4, PS5) - 18. februar
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 22. februar
  • Martha is Dead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - 24. februar
  • Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PC, PS4, Switch) - 25. februar
  • Grid Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 25. februar
  • Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - 25. februar
  • Steam Deck launch - 25. februar
  • Leap – Steam Early Access (PC) - februar
